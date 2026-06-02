David Worley Memorial Fund supports arts at Peebles High School

Submitted News

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced a grant from the David Worley Memorial Fund to support the purchase of new choir risers for the Peebles High School music program. The previous risers had been in use for more than 26 years and had become unsafe for student performances.

The grant honors the memory of the late David B. Worley, a longtime educator, school administrator, and passionate supporter of the arts and students of Adams County. Originally from Cincinnati, David made Peebles his home and married Linda Lloyd Worley in 1975. Throughout his career with Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, he taught, served as principal, directed school plays, encouraged creativity, and worked to provide unique educational experiences for students — including helping connect local students to the International Space Station during the Wright Brothers Centennial celebration.

Beyond education, David was deeply involved in the community as a member of St. Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 266, chairman of the Adams County Democratic Party, and an active member of the Peebles Lions Club, where he especially enjoyed organizing the annual Old Timer’s Day Parade.

“David Worley believed every student should have opportunities to grow through academics, creativity, and the arts,” said Peebles High School Principal Ty Stephens. “These new risers will benefit our students for many years while continuing David’s legacy of encouraging young people to participate and excel.”

Linda Worley said the family wanted the memorial fund to continue the causes David cared about most. “David loved Peebles Schools and especially enjoyed supporting music, theater, and creative opportunities for students. Our family is grateful his memory can continue helping students experience the arts.”

Dr. Brandon Stroup, Peebles High School music director, noted the importance of the donation to the school’s growing music program. “Safe and functional risers are essential for choir performances and community events. David Worley was a true supporter of arts education, and this gift directly impacts our students and the quality of performances we can provide for the community.”

The David Worley Memorial Fund was established in November 2024 by Linda Worley and the family’s children, Paul and Lauren Worley, to support educational and arts initiatives throughout Adams County.

Thanks to the Worley family, this grant represents the 70th community grant awarded by the Adams County Community Foundation. For more information visit our website at accfo.org or call (937) 544-8659.