The Liberty Cornet Band is has announced their Christmas Concerts for 2025.

This year the band is celebrating 125 years. It is a 501c3 charity which strives to promote the love of music. The program consists of popular Christmas songs, special renditions and culminates with a carol sing-along. It is a relaxing way to get into the holiday spirit. Follow them on their acebook page at Liberty Cornet Band with the bass drum logo.

On Saturday, December 13 at 2 p.m., a concert will be held at the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church (11693 St. OH-774, Bethel, OH 45106). All donations benefit their mission project of sponsoring a school in Africa.

Then you can catch the band on Monday, December 22 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church (203 E. Mulberry St.) in the Annual Salvation Army Benefit Christmas Concert. All proceeds go to benefit the Adams/Brown Counties unit.

You are invited to come relax and enjoy joyful music of the season.