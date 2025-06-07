SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Keeley Monroe

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

James and Kristina Monroe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball, Band

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Friendships and memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

They have to end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Playing in Tennesseee

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Book of Life”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cheddar’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My boyfriend

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and study Journalism