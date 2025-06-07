SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Keeley Monroe
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
James and Kristina Monroe
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball, Band
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Friendships and memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
They have to end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Playing in Tennesseee
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Book of Life”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilmore Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cheddar’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My boyfriend
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study Journalism