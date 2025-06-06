Alice Bailey, 72, passed away at her home in West Union on May 30, 2025. Alice Nute was born on December 19, 1952 in Ironton, Ohio to Donald Nute, Sr. and Virginia Boyd Nute. She graduated from Mason County High School in 1970 and then from the University of Kentucky in 1974 with a BS in Nursing. Alice married Rick Bailey in 1973 and later, left her career as director of nursing to work alongside Rick where together, they owned and operated Bailey Animal Hospital for 37 years.

Whether planning, organizing, or ministering, Alice was generous with her time and efforts to share her heart for serving her community. She helped start and manage several non-profit organizations including the Adams County Pregnancy Resource Center. She also served on the Adams County Christian School Board for 16 years. Alice founded and operated the Enter Net Café and served in local church ministries for over 40 years. She was a beloved member of Free People Church where she was affectionately known as ‘Mama Alice”.

Alice deeply cherished her family and was a pillar of faith for them. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rick Bailey; their children, Allison Bailey McElroy and Kenton Edward Bailey (Tasha); their grandchildren, Lila McElroy, Asha Truesdell (Olan), Mya McElroy, Kai Bailey, Ezra Bailey and Noah Bailey; her brother, Donald Nute, Jr. (Jane) of Athens, Georgia; and niece Achsa Nute.

Alice was an honorary Mama and Grammaw to many and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Graveside services followed at the West Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Adams County Pregnancy Center, the Adams County Christian School, and Free People Church.

Services were entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.