It’s the season for graduations! We had one in our family, so our oldest two daughters surprised us and drove home from Michigan for the weekend. There were many pictures taken of all of the pomp and circumstance, but my favorite moments were the small ones that happened in between the celebrations.

Coffee and breakfast on the back porch while the song birds welcome a new day.

Telling stories around a campfire.

Enjoying dinner out together.

Hearing the siblings laugh together from the other room.

Holding my son’s hand when he was nervous during an E.R. visit.

Strolling through the vegetable garden to see what’s popping up.

Admiring the new blooms on our flowers.

Hearing everyone’s version of the same story and laughing at how different they were.

Finding a cicada and remembering how my son used to crunch on the shells when he was a toddler.

Casual talks while walking the dogs.

Writing notes in the dust on the back of a car.

Raising glasses in a toast.

Basking in the sunset glow after a storm.

Sitting together on the church bench.

Seeing their hands in the shape of a heart as they pulled out of the driveway.

Those are the moments that make the best memories. The ones in between the big events. That’s where real life happens.

When we were getting ready to wrap up the school year, some of my students commented that they didn’t really have any big summer plans and seemed a little disappointed. I asked them what their favorite memories were of the school year, and they started naming off some things.

Painting and hiding kindness rocks.

Making cards for senior citizens.

Having a paper fight.

Finding a turtle.

Silly inside jokes within our room.

Watching a movie over snacks, etc.

I pointed out that nobody mentioned the award ceremonies, or the service project, or even one of the students publishing a book. The things they remembered most were little acts of kindness, or the times they could just laugh together and enjoy being in each other’s company.

Maybe you find yourself in a place where there are no big plans for your summer, either. Perhaps it feels like you have a whole lot of nothing special happening between big events. I just want this to serve as a reminder that the little things are what can make this summer – this life – nothing short of magical.

Take time to notice the dew on the petals of a newly opened flower.

Pause long enough to watch the sun sink behind the tree line.

Watch the hummingbirds and butterflies.

Feel the breeze on your face and allow yourself time to reflect on where else it has been. What else has it touched?

Notice how the sunbeams streak through the leaves.

Catch fireflies or search for heart shaped rocks.

Savor that first sip.

Sing along to your favorite song.

Call an old friend, just because.

Yes, sometimes we don’t get those big vacations. There are summers where the hours pass slowly, and the absence of plans may feel a bit mundane. But sometimes the best parts of life happen in those moments in between. Soak them in.

Have a blessed week, friends!