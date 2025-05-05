Matt’s Take

Want to win the National League Central, Cincinnati? Well, you better be ready for change, as a lot of things need fixed in order for this team to hold a better record than the Cubs or Brewers at the end of 162 games. Let’s dive in:

· In their last 22 rubber match games, Cincinnati is 3-19. Woof! Want to win the division? You have to find a way to win the final game of a series after a split.

· Matt McLain has to be better….way better. .165 from your star second baseman isn’t going to cut it. If it continues for another week, Espinal might have to take over as the second baseman and let McLain take a back seat for awhile.

· Jeimer Candelario, when he returns, has to be better or be DFA’d. You can’t let him take up a roster spot on a team desperate for production.

· Over the last 11 games, Steer is batting .328. If he can continue to get back to being himself, it would help this lineup tremendously.

· It’s time for Blake Dunn to go down to AAA. At .170 and 3 XBH in 53 at-bats, I am willing to give Benson or Hinds, if you want a right-hander, another shot.

· Consistency from Nick Lodolo would go a long way. His inconsistent starts bring up a question mark every time he takes the mound.

Let’s Get Positive

· TJ Friedl, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, Santiago Espinal, and Noelvi Marte continue to be dependable every time they take the plate. They are dangerous every time runners are in scoring position.

· Give credit where it is due to ownership and the front office. Jose Trevino, Gavin Lux, Brady Singer, and Austin Hays have been stellar.

· Graham Ashcraft is filling his role perfectly in his relief role. He is a perfect seventh inning man or high leverage man leading up to Emilio Pagan.

· Hunter Greene was absolutely filthy in his last start. 6 innings, 12 strikeouts, and pizza for everyone. Cincinnati has a top-5 pitcher in all of baseball as their ace on a cheap deal. Another shout out to the front office.

· Cincinnati is only three games back from the Cubs and are within striking distance to begin May. Many of us lost hope just three weeks ago. Stay patient.

· Rhett Lowder will begin his rehab assignment this week and Cincinnati needs him back in a hurry. He had a 1.17 ERA last season in six games in the big leagues.

· In AA, Chase Burns has a 2.00 ERA and has posted crazy strikeout numbers. I see a AAA call-up within the next three weeks after his eight-strikeout performance in just his second AA start.