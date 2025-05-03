News Release

The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is excited to announce that Explorers Club will be returning once again this summer with fun nature-based activities.

This year we’re trying something new: we will be offering six single-day camps: three for students grades 3-5 and three for students grades 6-8, each with its own unique theme and outdoor adventures. Your child can sign up for as many days as they’d like—join us for one, a few, or all three.

Each camp day will run from 9 a.m – 3 p.m., and as always, will be led by EOA naturalists with a focus on hands-on exploration, creativity, and connecting with nature.

The dates are as follows:

• May 28- Grades 3-5: Eco-Art- Explore nature and create artwork inspired by the outdoors. Discover how nature and art go together.

• May 29- Grades 6-8: Eco-Art- Explore nature and create artwork inspired by the outdoors. Discover how nature and art go together.

• May 30- Grades 3-5: Rivers, Rains, & Rapids- Discover how the water cycle shapes Adams County’s creeks, streams and rivers through hands on activities and outdoor adventure.

• June 3- Grades 6-8: Rivers, Rains, & Rapids- Discover how the water cycle shapes Adams County’s creeks, streams and rivers through hands on activities and outdoor adventure.

• June 4- Grades 3-5: Butterflies & Moths- Fly into the world of moths and butterflies by exploring their amazing life cycles and diverse habits while having close encounters with these beautiful insects.

• June 5- Grades 6-8: Butterflies & Moths- Fly into the world of moths and butterflies by exploring their amazing life cycles and diverse habits while having close encounters with these beautiful insects.

To register for any dates, please call Duncan Hardy at (937) 544-2880 ext. 15, or email americorps2@cincymuseum.org.

The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is a 21,000-acre nature preserve here in Adams County which protects globally rare habitats as well as threatened and endangered plants and animals. The Preserve is co-owned and managed by Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Ohio. We provide 25 miles of public hiking trails, public access to Ohio Brush Creek, deer hunting opportunities, and educational programming for the schools and students of Adams County.

TNC is a global organization dedicated to protecting the health and resilience of unique natural areas around the world. CMC inspires people of all ages to learn more about the world through science; regional history; and educational, engaging and meaningful experiences.