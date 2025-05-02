By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Blue Creek native Ronni Nicole Spires is preparing for the launch of her debut novel, Swallow, the first of many stories she’s ready to share with the world. Writing under the pseudonym Coley June, Spires has spent the past several years building a collection of works that blend psychological thrillers with heartfelt romance, inspired by her love of storytelling and a drive to bring her imagination to life.

Spires’ journey into authorship began in 2018. What started as a single book idea quickly blossomed into eight completed manuscripts. “The ideas just kept coming,” she said, reflecting on how naturally the stories flowed once she put pen to paper. Rather than focusing on one project at a time, she found herself weaving multiple narratives simultaneously, a creative process that eventually led to the completion of eight full novels.

Her first book, Swallow, set for release on June 5, tells the gripping story of a five-year-old girl who goes missing during a camping trip with her father. As the search intensifies, the father becomes a prime suspect, and his only hope lies in the hands of a forensic psychologist who becomes personally entangled in the case. Swallow blends elements of psychological suspense with complex emotional relationships, a hallmark of Spires’ style. She described the novel as a “romance psychological thriller” with plenty of twists and turns, including blurred lines between perception and truth.

Though Swallow is the first to be published, it is only the beginning. Spires has already completed a sequel, Devour, and has plans for a third installment, creating a trilogy around the haunting story of the little girl’s disappearance and its aftermath. Beyond that, she has five more stand alone novels ready, leaning more heavily into the romance genre but still carrying her signature emotional depth and complexity.

Romance and psychological thrillers dominate Spires’ writing, a balance she attributes to her wide range of literary influences. “I always loved stories like The Notebook, the cheesy romances,” she said with a laugh. At the same time, she is heavily inspired by the darker, more psychological works of authors like Stephen King and Cormac McCarthy. The blend of these influences allows her to explore both the beauty and the darkness of human emotions. “Maybe it’s because I’m a Gemini,” she joked, “I have two sides to me.”

Spires is publishing her work through Juniper Press, a sub-publishing venture she operates independently with the help of Barnes & Noble’s self-publishing services. Similar to Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing, the program provides her with the tools and support necessary to maintain creative control while reaching a broad audience. After securing her publishing agreement in early March, the past few months have been a whirlwind of activity and preparation.

The excitement surrounding the launch of Swallow continues to build, particularly with her upcoming book signing at the People’s Library on June 14th from 1 to 3 p.m. “I’m really excited about it,” she said, admitting that she initially hesitated when first approached about the opportunity. However, she ultimately decided to embrace the moment and celebrate her accomplishment with the local community.

Growing up in the Appalachian region has deeply influenced Spires’ writing. She consciously incorporates the landscapes, dialects, and culture of the area into her stories. “If you’re from here, I think you’ll recognize the places and the people in my books,” she explained. Her novel Wild Honey is especially steeped in Appalachian life, drawing heavily from her own experiences and environment.

When asked about the experiences that shaped her as a writer, Spires credits her voracious love of reading and her natural curiosity. She always read well above her grade level in school and developed a lifelong passion for learning, soaking in new ideas and knowledge wherever she could. “I like to learn anything new,” she said. That foundation, along with a love of storytelling, has given her the tools to create deeply layered characters and rich, immersive settings.

Spires also acknowledged the impact of her upbringing, suggesting that a desire to grow beyond the limitations she sometimes felt in her small town pushed her to strive for excellence. “I always wanted to be the best version of myself,” she said. Whether she remained in Blue Creek or ventured elsewhere, she knew that writing would be a way to achieve her dreams.

She credits much of her progress to a strong support system. Her family, particularly her children and boyfriend, have been her biggest cheerleaders throughout the process. “They’re always coming up with ideas, encouraging me, wanting to go to the signings,” she said, noting how their enthusiasm fuels her own drive to succeed. Her boyfriend especially urged her to pursue her dream of publishing, telling her, “This is what you’re meant to do.”

Reflecting on her journey, Spires is quick to acknowledge those who inspired her along the way, including a special nod to her high school creative writing teacher, Miss Hoskins. Though their relationship started off rocky, it ultimately became one of mutual respect, with Hoskins recognizing Spires’ talent for poetry and storytelling. The influence of strong educators like Hoskins, she said, helped cultivate her love for the written word.

As the release date for Swallow approaches, Ronni Nicole Spires — or Coley June, as her readers will come to know her — is embracing the excitement of finally sharing her stories. With a deep well of creativity, a growing collection of novels, and unwavering local support, her future as an author looks as bright and full of promise as the landscapes she so lovingly describes.