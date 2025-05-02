Submitted News

SATH will host their first Kelly Annon Walk-And-Roll-A-Thon on Saturday, May 10 at the Dovetail Activity area at Rocky Fork Lake State Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.

Kelly Annon was a young lady with Cerebral Palsy who devoted her life to KAMP Dovetail. In her younger years Kelly was a camper and eventually became a volunteer. Because of her devotion and dedication to KAMP, she was promoted to the KAMP Staff and served until the time of her death. Kelly was a devoted volunteer who assisted with many fundraisers all year long. In her words she wanted to “make sure every child with special needs had the opportunity to attend KAMP Dovetail.”

Please help honor Kelly’s wishes and support our Walk-N-Roll in her memory. You can visit www.kampdovetail.com for a pledge sheet. Awards will be given to the top three pledge collectors. T-shirts will be sold at the event and refreshments will be served by the KAMP Dovetail staff. All proceeds will benefit KAMP Dovetail 2025.

For more information you can contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657 or lallen_87@yahoo.com.