Press Release

Midwest Air LLC, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Adams County Economic Development, today announced an investment of $430,000 in Adams County, creating two new jobs.

Midwest Air provides agricultural services using drones and software to improve crop yield and efficiency. Services include aerial spraying and crop monitoring. Based in south central Ohio, the company also sells drones through its website, with a wholesale and subdealer distribution network across 11 states.

“The support from JobsOhio will build on our momentum of empowering rural Ohio by providing farmers with the latest technology and strengthen our local economy by bringing more jobs to our community,” said Hayden Crum, Co-owner of Midwest Air.

The Crums represent the seventh generation of their family farm where they produce corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, and beef cattle. Crum Farm Supply has been in business for nearly half a century and provides services like selling and applying fertilizer, chemicals, and seed. Midwest Air was born through their family businesses’ need for aerial application.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be given the JobsOhio Small Business Grant, which will greatly help us expand our operations and help develop and give back to the community that has given us so much over the years,” said Kamden Crum, Co-owner of Midwest Air.

With this investment, the company will acquire a 12,600 square foot warehouse with 1,200 square feet of office outside of Peebles on State Route 32 to expand its distribution services, with plans to expand its manufacturing capacity in the future.

“We are excited to support Midwest Air’s pioneering vision and commitment to innovation in Adams County,” said Paul Worley, Director of Adams County Economic Development. “Their investment is a clear reflection of the forward-thinking approach that fuels growth in our community. We can’t wait to see what they do next and look forward to their continued success.”

This investment is supported by a $25,000 JobsOhio Small Business Grant. The JobsOhio Small Business Grant provides grants to support the growth of small businesses that face unique challenges because they are either located in a qualifying zip code or are owned by an eligible population, which includes minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities. To qualify the company must have an eligible project and meet business size and industry requirements.

“We are thrilled to support Midwest Air as they invest in their operations in Adams County, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and growth in the region,” said Matt Abbott, President and CEO of

OhioSE. “This investment will create new opportunities, strengthen the local economy, and contribute to the long-term success of Midwest Air and the community.”