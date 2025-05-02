By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Manchester High School has been officially named a Purple Star School, recognizing its outstanding commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. This prestigious honor, announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW), places Manchester High among 367 Ohio schools recognized in the Purple Star Class of 2025.

For Principal Tim Davis, the award is not just another accolade — it’s a deeply personal mission. Davis, who served five years of active duty followed by service in the National Guard, said, “Veterans and their families sacrifice so much, and we want to make sure our school does everything we can to support them.”

The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to the United States armed forces. To qualify, schools must designate a military liaison, provide professional development training for staff, maintain a dedicated webpage of resources for military families, and demonstrate ongoing support through school and community activities. Davis serves as Manchester High’s official Military Student Liaison, working alongside the school’s high school counselor and social-emotional counselor to meet all requirements. Both Davis and the high school counselor have completed specialized training to understand the unique needs of military-connected students, and there are plans for the social-emotional counselor to do the same.

Manchester High School had already built a strong foundation of veteran and military family support before applying for the designation. Davis explained that the school has long maintained close relationships with local veterans organizations, including the American Legion and VFW, who provide scholarships, donations, and participate in school events. During a visit from a representative from the governor’s office, it was suggested that Manchester High pursue the Purple Star award after the visitor observed many of the initiatives the school already had in place. From Veterans Nights at home football and basketball games to special recognition ceremonies at softball games and an annual Veterans Day assembly and luncheon, the school has consistently celebrated and honored veterans and their families.

The Purple Star designation ensures Manchester High School is equipped to handle the challenges military families face, particularly the difficulties that arise from frequent relocations. Through participation in the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, Manchester High can accept proficiency test scores from other states, align curriculum for smooth academic transitions, and provide emotional support to students whose parents are deployed. The school’s website now includes a dedicated military resources page offering quick links to enrollment forms, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, the Adjutant General’s Family Support Office, and the full 50-State Compact, among other helpful resources. Families can also find direct contact information for counselors and Principal Davis, ensuring support is accessible and immediate.

Community recognition plays a major role in the school’s ongoing efforts. Veterans are honored at sporting events, special ceremonies are held for Veterans Day, and students who enlist in the military are celebrated with Military Signing Days, similar to signing events for student-athletes. Davis emphasized the importance of honoring students who choose to serve, noting that only about one percent of Americans join the military, making their decision especially significant.

Although Manchester High currently has only a few students connected to military families — mainly through the National Guard — Davis said there is no distinction in how support is offered. Whether a parent is active duty or a National Guard member, the school ensures families have access to the same resources and assistance, recognizing that any deployment can create unique challenges for students and families.

For Davis, who comes from a family with generations of military service dating back to the Civil War, the Purple Star designation is the fulfillment of a lifelong dedication to honoring those who serve. Earning the Purple Star is not about recognition for the school itself, he said, but about ensuring that Manchester High is ready and able to support military families with real, meaningful help.

Davis also stressed the importance of fostering a supportive environment among school staff. As part of the Purple Star process, he led a professional development session for teachers and staff to explain the program and the responsibilities it entails. When it comes to students considering military service after graduation, Davis encourages a respectful and supportive dialogue rather than persuasion. “It’s a big decision and it should be respected,” he said. “We’re not here to push anyone toward or away from military service. We’re here to listen, offer advice, and support whatever decision they make.”

Looking ahead, Davis hopes that the Purple Star designation inspires other schools in the district, including the elementary schools, to pursue similar recognition. For now, he and the rest of Manchester High School are proud to join the growing number of schools across Ohio demonstrating a commitment to serving military families. With more than 700 active Purple Star schools statewide, Manchester High’s designation stands as a testament to the school’s dedication to honor, support, and service.

“I’m just very proud,” Davis said. “Very proud of Manchester High School, our students, our staff, and our community. This is about service, honor, and support — and that’s exactly what Manchester is all about.”