SSCC Theatre Company invites students and community members to audition for its summer production of “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium at Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on Cheryl Strayed’s bestselling book and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, brings to life the deeply moving and often humorous exchanges between an anonymous advice columnist known as “Sugar” and the readers who turned to her for guidance. Drawing from Strayed’s own experiences, the play explores the raw, unfiltered moments of being human, reaching out when you feel stuck, healing after heartbreak, and facing life’s toughest questions with empathy, honesty, and courage.

Those interested in auditioning will be asked to cold-read from the script during their audition. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the audition.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, please contact Director Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date before May 6.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” will be performed Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about auditioning and the rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.