News Release

Linn Legal, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Adams County native, Lydia Truitt, has joined their firm and is now authorized to practice law in Ohio. Lydia looks forward to expanding legal services to new clients in Adams, Brown, Highland and Clermont counties.

Linn Legal represents and help clients with a variety of legal matters including estate planning, contract drafting and negotiation, probate, real estate, and business law. Specifically, Lydia joins Linn Legal with a strong background as a real estate and construction attorney.

Looking to start a new business? Need a new lease for your rental property? Faced with probate court and not sure where to start? Call Lydia at Linn Legal – she aims to help! Our practice primarily assists with the transfer of money and property in a way that is agreeable to all parties.

Lydia is excited to be back ‘home’ in Adams County and looks forward to serving familiar (and new) faces.

Contact Information: (513) 278-8080 or lydia@linnlegal.com.