News Release

Maysville Community and Technical College is pleased to announce the approval of a Corrections Education Program by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

“We are proud to receive SACSCOC approval for our Corrections Education Program at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex (EKCC), which marks a significant step forward in expanding access to meaningful educational opportunities,” remarked Dr. Dana Calland, vice president of academic services at MCTC. “This program reflects MCTC’s commitment to transforming lives through education and preparing all students—regardless of circumstance—for a successful reentry into the workforce and society”

MCTC has delivered academic programs to incarcerated students through the Second Chance Pell and Revised Second Chance Pell Experiment, which laid the foundation for the College’s participation in the federal Prison Education Program (PEP).

The initiative allows the institution to provide Pell Grant access to individuals at the existing approved off-campus instructional site (OCIS). Enrollment of 152 incarcerated individuals is projected this year, projected to grow to 202 students in the third year.

Programs offered through the initiative include associate degrees in fields of employment demand and associate degrees designed for transfer to baccalaureate programs. These include an associate in arts, associate in science, associate in applied science in business administration, and an associate in applied science in human services.

The program identifies Morehead State University (MSU) and Northern Kentucky University (NKU) as key transfer partners, positioning students to seamlessly continue their education and pursue advanced degrees through established transfer pathways.

“I am very proud of the work that we do at EKCC. A 2017 study by Emory University found that: Ex-offenders who complete some high school courses have recidivism rates of around 55 percent. Vocational training cut recidivism to approximately 30 percent. An associate degree drops the rate to 13.7 percent. A bachelor’s degree reduces it to 5.6 percent. A master’s degree brings recidivism to 0 percent. This is a testimony to the transformational effect that education has on a person’s life,” affirmed MCTC President and CEO Dr. Laura McCullough.

The Corrections Education Program will be utilized at EKCC in West Liberty, Kentucky and will go into effect on June 1, 2025.