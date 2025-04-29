Janis “Jan” Caraway McClusky, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Born on December 21, 1934, Jan lived a full and vibrant life marked by her warmth, generosity, and deep love for her family and friends. She had a remarkable ability to connect with people whether through a shared story, a kind word, or simply her welcoming presence. If you knew Jan, you soon came to know how much she cherished those around her.

Jan was the beloved mother of Patricia J. Kobbeman (Kevin) and Richard K. McClusky (Sarah). She was a proud grandmother to Austin Kobbeman and Carson Fluke (Ben). Jan is also fondly remembered by her siblings, Averyl Lewis, Rosemary Caraway, Neda Nutley, and John V. Caraway.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard J. McClusky Jr., her parents Donald and Lucille Caraway, and her brother George Caraway.

Jan found simple pleasures of life. She loved to cross stitch intricate patterns, immerse herself in books both reading and listening, and striking up conversations with everyone she met. Her genuine interest in others and her joyful spirit left lasting impressions wherever she went.

Burial services will be held at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio at the convenience of the family.