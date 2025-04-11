Submitted News

On Monday, March 17, Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633 recognized our 2024 Americanism & Government (A&G) winners with a reception at the Post in Seaman.

Each year just before Veterans Day, North Adams students take the American Legion A & G test. This year, for the first time, the test was also administered to students attending the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC). Tests are graded by the Legion family and one boy and girl from each grade (10-12) at the high school are selected as winners based on their score. Tests are then sent on to the American Legion district.

This year there were four District winners, Addison Shupert, Elizabeth Raines, Randall Dunkin and Jackson Harper. Winners at that level move on to the state level for judging, the essay portion of the test is weighed in decisions beyond the local level. Also included were 9th graders in testing and recognize them at the Post level.

The boy and girl winners at each grade are as follows: 9th grade – Caralyne Reed and Jordan Daniels; 10th grade – Elizabeth Raines and Jackson Harper; 11th grade – Addison Shupert and Randall Dunkin; 12th grade – Jocelyn Greene and Dillon Mahon. The OVCTC winners were: 11th grade – Nicholas Bauer and Kloe Henschen; 12th grade – Caitlin Lowe. Not able to join for the evening were Jordan Daniels, Kloe Henschen and Caitlin Lowe.

Thank you to the students and family members who were able to attend. The Post sincerely appreciates their local students, their families, and the North Adams and OVCTC staff.