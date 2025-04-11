By Julia McCane-Knox

You are invited to celebrate Easter and enjoy a variety of activities at the library this April. Join us for Easter-themed Storytimes and After School Programs for children, as well as gaming sessions for children and families, canvas painting experiences for adults, and the latest Household DIY Series: Automobile Checklist.

Bring the little ones to Easter Storytime, where they can sing songs, make crafts, and listen to fun stories. Join us at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 15. Easter Storytime will also take place at the Peebles Library at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16. That same day, the Manchester Library will host Easter Storytime at 11 a.m., with another session at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. The West Union Library will hold its Easter Storytime at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, featuring letter sounds, American Sign Language, and Easter activities.

If you are looking for a hands-on experience, stop by the North Adams Library on Wednesday and Thursday, April 16 and 17, at 3 p.m. Children ages 6 to 11 can decorate Ukrainian-style Easter eggs using traditional designs and techniques. This engaging craft session is a fantastic way to learn about different cultural traditions while unleashing creativity.

For a fun twist on a classic game, visit the Manchester Library on Thursday, April 17, between 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. for the Easter Guess Who Game. This exciting and interactive game is designed for children ages 6 to 11 and promises an afternoon of laughter and friendly competition.

If gaming is your passion, join us at the West Union Library for a Minecraft session on the library computers at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 19. Kids ages 6 to 11 can build, explore, and collaborate with others in a shared virtual world, enhancing problem-solving and teamwork skills while having a great time.

Families can enjoy a morning of fun and connection at Family Game Time, taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, at the West Union Library. With a selection of board games available, everyone can challenge each other and enjoy quality time together.

For those looking to explore painting, head to the Peebles Library on Saturday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. to create a canvas masterpiece featuring a Highland Cow. Designed for ages 19 and older, this event offers a fun and relaxing painting experience while enjoying fruit juice. Space is limited, so be sure to pre-register online or call the library.

If you want to learn more about automobile maintenance, don’t miss our Household DIY Series: Automobile Checklist at the North Adams Library on Saturday, April 19, at 3 p.m. This session, designed for adults 19 and older, provides valuable resources and books to help you care for your vehicle.

No matter your interests, the library has something for everyone this April. Bring your family, explore new activities, and make lasting memories at these exciting events! Call us for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Go to adamscolibrary.org for more library news.