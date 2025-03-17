Miranda Kay Daniels, 29, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Otway, died March 2, 2025 at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She was born March 17,1995 in Georgetown.

Miranda is survived by parents: Anthony Wayne Daniels and Beth Ann Daniels of Wamsley; two sons, Wyatt and Princeton Daniels; one daughter, Lennox Daniels; one brother, Jonathon Wayne Daniels of Manchester; one sister, Alisha Gomez of Portsmouth; maternal grandmother, Stella Ann Stepp of Otway; paternal grandparents, Herschel Wayne and Donna Kay Daniels of Manchester; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Miranda was also loved by the Harding family who accepted her as their own. She enjoyed playing volleyball, dancing and singing. She will be greatly missed.

Miranda was a 2013 graduate of West Union High School and pursued a nursing degree at the Ohio Valley Career and Tech Center in West Union.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation was held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Reverend David Sugarbaker officiating.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

