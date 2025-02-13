Also appearing at the annual WUES Wax Museum on Friday was Ohio’s own first to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The cafeteria and small gym of West Union Elementary School (WUES) were transformed into a living history exhibit on Friday, February 7, as second-grade students participated in the school’s annual Wax Museum event. Dressed as famous historical figures, students stood proudly by their displays, ready to share their research with classmates, teachers, parents and community members. The event, a long-standing tradition at WUES, has become a much-anticipated experience for students and a beloved showcase of learning for the entire school.

What started as a small classroom project has grown into a full-grade-level event involving around 100 students each year. Second-grade teacher Erin Kirker recalled how the idea took root and flourished over time. “It just kinda continues to grow and build every year,” she said. “Miss April Baldwin pitched the idea, something I think she saw on Pinterest, and now about a hundred students participate annually.”

The Wax Museum is designed to align with Ohio’s state learning standards, particularly in reading, writing and research. Students choose a historical figure based on biographies available in the classroom and the Adams County Library, which donates around 60 books each year to support the project. “In order to be a person, they have to research and read a book on their person,” Kirker explained. “So it’s kind of dependent on what biographies we have access to, and then we, of course, try to cater to who the kid is and what their interests are.”

Baldwin, a second-grade teacher at WUES, recounted the origins of the event, which began as an enrichment activity. “I was looking for a way to create a grand finale,” she said. “I saw on Pinterest that students could choose a book character, dress as that person, create a display, and stand as a wax figure. I tried it with about 10 students and it went really well.”

Baldwin and her colleagues quickly saw the potential to expand the idea. “Every year, second grade studies famous Americans who have changed the world,” she said. “So we decided, as a grade level, to do the Wax Museum as the grand finale for all of their hard work.”

The project is rigorous and requires students to develop a strong understanding of their chosen historical figure. “The last two weeks have been hectic,” Baldwin admitted. “All of the research is done inside the classroom, and you’ve got children on the internet reading huge words they may not even understand. But we help them break it down, so they have a foundational knowledge of who these people really are.”

The most rewarding aspect of the project, Baldwin noted, is seeing the students’ enthusiasm and confidence. “If you ask any child about the person they researched, they can tell you,” she said. “They might have to glance at their poster for a birth or death date, but they know the major accomplishments of these people.”

West Union Elementary Principal Ben King praised the event as an engaging and effective way to make history come alive for students. “It ties directly to writing standards and helps students retain information in a way they’ll never forget,” he said. “You’re connecting learning to a memory, bringing history to life.”

King also emphasized how the event has evolved over the years. “It started with just a few students having the experience and now it’s a second-grade tradition,” he said. “When kids get to second grade, they know they’re going to get to do the Wax Museum. It’s something that keeps growing. We’ve started inviting the whole school, parents, and the community, and it’s a great way to showcase what we do here.”

For many students, the excitement of the Wax Museum begins long before the event itself. “One parent told me their child woke up at 5:30 in the morning because they were so excited,” Kirker shared. “That’s the kind of energy we love to see. School should feel fun and exciting. Learning should feel like an adventure, and that’s what today is.”

As West Union Elementary continues to transition into a STEM-focused school, events like the Wax Museum demonstrate how hands-on, interactive learning can create lasting educational experiences. “This feels good,” Kirker said. “School should feel fun and exciting.”

With the overwhelming support from teachers, parents, and the community, the Wax Museum at West Union Elementary is sure to remain a cherished tradition for years to come, inspiring young learners to dive into history and bring it to life in their own unique way.