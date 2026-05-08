2025 Americanism & Government Test winners named

Submitted News

On Monday, April 20, Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 633 recognized their 2025 Americanism & Government (A&G) test winners with a reception at the Post in Seaman.

Each year just before Veterans Day, students at North Adams High School take the American Legion A & G test. The test is also administered to students attending the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center (OVCTC). Tests are graded by the Legion family and one male student and female student from each grade (10-12) at the high school and grades (11-12) at the CTC are selected based on their score. Ninth graders are also included in testing and recognized at the Post level.

The male and female winners from North Adams High School at each grade are: Ninth grade – Abigail Groves and Eros Dunkin; 10th Grade – Alyssa McAdams and Elijah Benge; 11th Grade – Elizabeth Raines and Jackson Harper; 12th Grade – Addison Shupert and Randall Dunkin.

The OVCTC winners were: 11th Grade – Chloe Taylor (Peebles High School) and Elijah Disher (North Adams HS); 12th Grade – Caitlin Carter (West Union High School) and Carson Walker (West Union High School).

Not able to join for the reception were Elizabeth Raines, Randall Cruz, Caitlin Carter, Elijah Disher and Chloe Taylor.

Thank you to the students, and family members who were able to attend. The posts sincerely appreciate their local students, their families, and our North Adams and OVCTC staffs.