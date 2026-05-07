CTC students commit to professional growth through GRIT Summer Programs

Submitted News

Local juniors and seniors at the Career and Technical Center (CTC) recently gathered for a special “Signing Day” to celebrate their commitment to the Growing Rural Independence Together (GRIT) summer program. This unique initiative provides students with a three-week residential experience held on the campuses of Shawnee State University and Hocking College. Throughout the duration of the program, students will live in campus dormitories and have all of their meals provided, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in a collegiate and professional environment.

The GRIT program is specifically designed to bridge the gap between high school and the professional workforce by offering high-value industry certifications. Participants have the opportunity to earn credentials in fields such as Phlebotomy, OSHA 10, and Canon Cinema, giving them a significant advantage as they prepare for their future careers. By completing these certifications during the summer, students gain technical skills that are immediately applicable in the local job market.

A key highlight of this partnership is that the entire three-week program is offered at no cost to the students or their families. By removing financial barriers and providing room and board, the program ensures that any motivated student can access high-level training and campus life. This investment in local talent not only fosters independence for the students but also strengthens the community by developing a more skilled and certified local workforce.