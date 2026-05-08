Simon Kenton Bridge closure to begin Monday, May 18

Motorists should be advised that the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville will be closed beginning Monday, May 18. The bridge will remain closed through the summer of 2027. This will be a 24/7 closure with no thru traffic. Message boards will be in place to alert traffic.

Work on the bridge is being completed by Structural Technologies LLC under a $22, 602,000 low-bid contract with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes throughout the duration of the project such as US 52, KY 8, and the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and Ohio.