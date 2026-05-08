Softball district tourney brackets released

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the final week of regular season play upon them, the quartet of high school softball teams in the county can now begin to look forward to postseason play. The Southeast District softball tournament brackets for 2026 were released on Sunday afternoon and the four teams from the county found themselves on the brackets in Division V and VI.

First in Division V are the 18-4 North Adams Green Devils, who find themselves as the #5 seed in an extremely difficult bracket. As the five seed, the Lady Devils will have a home game in the district quarterfinals, hosting #20 seeded Albany Alexander on Wednesday, May 13 at 5 p.m. A win there will propel the Lady Devils into the district semifinals on May 19 at 6 p.m. at Ohio University, facing the winner of #8 seeded Southeastern and #17 seed Oak Hill. North Adams will be shooting for a berth in the district championship game, which will also be at Ohio University on May 22.

“We are excited to have a home game,” said North Adams head coach Paula Armstrong. “D5 is very loaded as always in our district. We have played a couple of the teams and competed well with them. We are playing our best softball right now and we aren’t done yet!”

Also in Division V are Coach John Kennedy and the 4-12 West Union Lady Dragons. West Union is the #22 seed on the bracket and will be on the road for a May 13 district quarterfinal match up with #3 seed Piketon. If the Lady Dragons pull off a major upset, they will move on to the semifinals on May 20 at Ohio University.

Moving to Division VI, Coach Amanda Myers and her 13-5 Peebles Lady Indians will be in district quarterfinal action as the bracket’s #4 seed on May 12 at 5 p.m., earning a home game with #13 seeded Federal Hocking. If the favored Lady Indians claim that contest, they will advance to the district semifinals on May 19 at Unioto High School, facing the winner of the game between #5 seed Fairfield and #12 seed Belpre. The district championship game for Division VI will be hosted by Unioto on May 22.

Finally, in Division VI are Coach Matthias and his 11-8 Manchester Lady Greyhounds are the #7 seed and will also host a district quarterfinal game, facing off with #10 seeded Paint Valley on Tuesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. a win there sends the Lady Hounds into a tough semifinal match up with #3 seeded Beaver Eastern. That contest will take place on May 20 at Unioto High School with a trip to a Division VI championship game at stake.

All of the Southeast District softball tournament brackets can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Softball.