Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is encouraging community members to explore the great outdoors, while also discovering new stories, resources, and programs this spring.

Adams County is home to a variety of scenic trails that offer opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy nature at its finest. Everyone can enjoy the outdoors, whether hiking through wooded paths or taking in the natural beauty of local landscapes. The library supports these adventures by offering a wide selection of materials in its online catalog, including books about the Appalachian Trail, as well as guides to Ohio’s native animals, insects, and plants. Patrons can also find cookbooks filled with favorite recipes, perfect for preparing a meal after a day outdoors.

Families are also encouraged to visit Storybook Trails across Ohio, where reading and nature are woven together in a fun and interactive way. These trails allow visitors to walk along a path, while enjoying pages from a children’s book displayed along the route. This activity is a creative way to promote literacy, while exploring the natural world, making it an ideal activity for all ages. With so many options available, now is a great time to get out and hike in Adams County and discover new stories along the way.

In addition to outdoor exploration, the library continues to offer a full schedule of engaging programs for children and families. Weekly Storytime sessions provide an opportunity for young patrons to enjoy stories, songs, and activities in a welcoming environment. The North Adams Library hosts Storytime each Tuesday at 11 a.m., while the Peebles and Manchester Libraries offer Storytime each Wednesday at 11 a.m. The West Union Library hosts Storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m., and families can also attend an evening Storytime at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 5 p.m., offering added flexibility for busy schedules.

Young readers can also benefit from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a program that provides children under the age of five with a free book each month. This initiative helps foster a love of reading from an early age, and families are encouraged to visit the library’s website to sign up and take advantage of this valuable resource.

Adult patrons have opportunities of their own to connect, learn, and unwind through library programs. On Thursday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m., the North Adams Library will host its Novels and Nibbles Book Club, where participants will discuss The Vineyards of Champagne by Juliet Blackwell. That same evening, the West Union Library’s Shelf Indulgence Book Club

will meet to discuss Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton. Both groups welcome new members and promise engaging conversations along with light refreshments.

For those looking to relax and tap into their creative side, the Manchester Library will host a Coloring Club for adults on Friday, April 24. This program offers a calm and rejuvenating environment, where participants can unwind, socialize, and enjoy a simple, creative activity.

With a blend of outdoor inspiration and enriching library programs, the Adams County Public Library continues to provide meaningful opportunities for community members to learn, explore, and connect throughout the season. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.