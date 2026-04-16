Commissioners meet, data center discussion continues

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Board of Commissioners met Monday, April 13, covering a full agenda of county business while also hearing continued public comment regarding a potential data center project that has drawn increasing attention in recent weeks.

The meeting opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Janie Lucas, followed by approval of minutes, bills, transfers and contracts. Commissioners then moved through scheduled updates, including weekly reports from Job and Family Services’ Danyel McClanahan and EMS Chief Dusty McCleese, as well as discussion with county engineer staff regarding the Brush Creek Road bridge design-build replacement project.

Additional presentations included representatives from Richmond Insurance and CORSA, along with International Union of Painters and Allied Trades representative David Bland, Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson, and Dog Warden Donnie Swayne. The board also met with Patrick Clark of the Ohio Public Defender’s Office.

At 11 a.m., commissioners approved a proclamation designating Thursday, May 7, 2026, as the National Day of Prayer in Adams County. Members of Adams County for Christian Values were present for the proclamation.

Public comment during the meeting included remarks from Emily Harper, who voiced concerns about leadership and transparency related to the data center discussions. Harper criticized what she described as a lack of communication and called for accountability from elected officials.

Nikki Gerber also addressed commissioners, raising questions about potential local government responses to the project. Gerber referenced discussions in several villages, including Winchester, Manchester and Seaman, regarding possible ordinances related to data center development. She asked whether the commissioners would consider a countywide moratorium if local jurisdictions move forward with restrictions and also urged officials to ensure any future development includes provisions for long-term site cleanup.

Commissioner Barbara Moore Holt responded during commissioner discussion, stating that the board has not received formal plans or written proposals regarding a data center project. Holt said the county has had limited direct communication, including a single conversation with representatives of Amazon, but emphasized that details remain unclear.

“To this day, I have nothing in writing,” Holt said, adding that information circulating publicly has often been inconsistent.

Commissioner Jason Hayslip said feedback he has received from residents has been mixed, with some expressing support for potential economic development and others remaining uncertain due to limited information. He also noted that, to his knowledge, no formal requests for incentives have been made to the county.

Both Holt and Hayslip stated they do not support a countywide moratorium, citing concerns about the limits of the board’s authority and the role of private property rights. Holt said the county is currently in a holding pattern, awaiting any formal proposal before taking further action.

“We are simply doing nothing but waiting,” Holt said. “Until we get something in writing, we don’t have the information needed to evaluate it.”

Commissioners indicated that if a formal proposal is submitted, it would then be reviewed with input from appropriate agencies and the public.