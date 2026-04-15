Public Comment Period open for State Route 41 Bridge Replacement

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on SR 41 in Adams County.

ADA-41-5.79 (122982: It is proposed to replace the bridge on SR 41 between Brown Hill Road and Cabin Creek Road in Adams County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Sprigg Township.

The project will require approximately 0.119 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located along the stream channel.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

SR 41 will be closed for the duration of the project. The state detour will be SR 41 to SR 136 to U.S. 52 to SR 41. The detour is approximately 15.5 miles.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State.

The environmental commitment date is 7/31/2026. The project is currently expected to be awarded 10/1/2027.

Written comments should be submitted by May 8, 2026, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: [email protected]