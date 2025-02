The numbers and successes continue to pile up for the wrestlers at West Union High School. The latest came last weekend at West Union when senior Alexis Cowan (second from right in photo) picked up her 100th career win on the mats. With that milestone accomplished, Alexis will now focus on the postseason, looking to make another splash in the OHSAA State Tournament. She also plans on continuing her wrestling career at Rio Grande University. (Photo courtesy of the Ohio Valley Wrestling Club)