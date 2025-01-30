By Ryan Applegate

The People’s Defender

The Village of Manchester was shaken in the early hours of Sunday, January 26 by a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a local man. A series of updates from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office provided a detailed timeline of the events that unfolded throughout the day, ending with the arrest of the suspect following a coordinated, multi-agency response.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 4:42 a.m. at 312 E 7th Street in Manchester. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim who had sustained fatal injuries. The victim was later identified as 47-year-old James D. Land. Despite the efforts of first responders, Land was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ACSO immediately launched an investigation, with witnesses providing key information about a suspect and a vehicle seen fleeing the area. By mid-morning, authorities had identified the person of interest as 43-year-old Jason Strain of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Investigators worked to track Strain’s movements, utilizing surveillance footage and Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic cameras to pinpoint the suspect’s location.

The ACSO confirmed that he had fled the scene of the shooting and was believed to be en route to an address in the Bowling Green area. The ACSO contacted the Bowling Green Police Department (BGPD) to request assistance in locating the suspect.

According to reports, BGPD patrol officers located Strain in the area of Scottsville Road and Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky. At approximately 10:29 a.m., officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. Strain complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Warren County Regional Jail in Kentucky on multiple charges, including charges related to the incident Sunday in Adams County. In addition, Strain faces two local warrants unrelated to the shooting.

The ACSO reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to safety. While details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, authorities confirmed that the incident is under active investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI).

The arrest and investigation involved a highly coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The ACSO expressed gratitude for the critical support provided by the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire/EMS, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Task Force, Kentucky State Patrol, Bowling Green Police, Bowling Green/Warren County Communications and Police departments, and Adams County Communications Center.

The quiet village of Manchester has been deeply impacted by this tragic event. Residents expressed their shock and sadness over the loss of James D. Land, a longtime community member.

Local officials and law enforcement are now working to ensure justice is served while maintaining transparency with the community. The ACSO continues to urge anyone with additional information about the shooting to come forward and assist in the investigation.