M. Dale Grooms, 89 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Dale was born in Peebles, Ohio, on September 10, 1936, the son of the late Virgil and Gladys (Young) Grooms. Dale was retired from his work for the Adams County Rural Electric Company. He attended the Peebles Church of Christ. Dale will be remembered as the founder of the Southern Ohio Draft Horse Association. He was also involved with the Peebles Masonic Lodge #581, the Adams County Democrat Club, the Jerusalem Grange, the Adams County Historical Society, the Peebles Lions Club, and the REA Board of Directors. He served as a 4-H adviser for many years, as well as serving as a former Meigs township trustee.

Dale is survived by his son, Jon (Lynn) Grooms of Goshen, Ohio and his daughter, Joy (Rich) Lazor of Canal Winchester, Ohio; as well as his brother, Harold (Shirley) Grooms of Peebles. Dale will be missed by his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna (Roush) Grooms, whom he married on September 13, 1959, and who passed away on April 18, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim Grooms and Jerry Grooms.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 4 – 8 p.m., at the Peebles Church of Christ. Masonic services will follow the visiting hours, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, beginning at 11 a.m., also at the Peebles Church of Christ. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. Dale’s burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dale’s name to the Peebles Church of Christ Building Fund, 6050 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.