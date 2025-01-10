By Ryan Applegate

The People’s Defender

In 2024, the United States experienced pivotal political and social events. Former President Donald Trump returned to the White House after defeating Kamala Harris in a contentious election marked by high voter turnout and debates over democracy and election integrity.

Economically, the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin ETFs and Nvidia’s $3 trillion valuation highlighted milestones in finance and technology, with the S&P 500 reaching record highs. These achievements underscored the U.S. economy’s resilience and global innovation leadership.

Domestically, a major E. coli outbreak raised food safety concerns, while the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eighth World Series win offered a unifying moment. Internationally, U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias reflected ongoing geopolitical tensions, rounding out a dynamic year.

Here in Adams County, there was plenty of news also. Here, in no particular order, are the Defender’s top stories of 2024.

Adams County Divided Over Large Solar Farms

Adams County residents are grappling with a contentious decision to restrict large solar farms within the county. A recent public hearing revealed passionate arguments on both sides, highlighting concerns about property rights, economic opportunities, and farmland preservation.

Joe Grove, a Manchester resident, questioned the commissioners: “Can you give us an idea of the advantage of restricting these solar and alternative energies in any part of the county?” Commissioner Diane Ward responded, “Part of the advantage is the farmland. Our economics in Adams County is farming.”

This debate underscores the delicate balance between preserving traditional agricultural practices and embracing new opportunities for renewable energy. While protecting farmland is vital for the local economy and heritage, denying property owners the right to lease or sell their land for solar projects raises concerns about government overreach and individual freedom.

Commissioner Barbara Moore acknowledged the complexity of the issue: “On one hand, you should be able to do whatever you want with your land… [but] the state has given us that right to do restriction because they have recognized that it’s just different.”

Adams County’s 2024 Primary Elections

Adams County’s 2024 primary elections brought major political shifts, efficient processes, and high voter turnout. Key victories and decisions reflect both local priorities and national trends.

The 2024 primary elections in Adams County ran smoothly, with new polling locations contributing to a streamlined process and record absentee voting. Kenny Dick won a closely contested race for Sheriff, vowing to address community concerns and combat drug issues. Jason Hayslip and Barbara Moore secured positions as County Commissioners, with other local officials winning uncontested races. Tax levies saw mixed results, with crucial funding for emergency services passing in some areas but rejected in others.

Nationally, Adams County mirrored rural trends, delivering strong support for Donald Trump and Republican candidates, while absentee voting surged. Local outcomes, like the passage of levies for Peebles’ fire services and the rejection of Winchester’s funding measures, highlight the community’s cautious approach to taxation and focus on essential services.

“At first, I was excited and then I was humbled that the people of Adams County had the confidence and trust to vote for me to be the next Sheriff,” said Sheriff-Elect Kenny Dick, emphasizing his commitment to community safety and an open-door policy.

This election showcased the community’s active engagement and highlighted a desire for leadership grounded in integrity and public service. The sharp increase in absentee voting points to a shift in how residents approach civic participation.

“The people of Adams County have spoken loud and clear: they want a prosecutor who is not only experienced but also grounded in conservative values and a strong faith,” said Prosecutor Aaron E. Haslam, reflecting the county’s priorities in leadership.

Manchester Reels from Double Homicide

In a tragic event that shook the small community of Manchester, Ohio, two people were killed, and a third was injured in a shooting on March 28 at a home on West 6th Street. The suspects, David Johnson, 46, and Tabitha Johnson, 36, were apprehended the same evening and charged with crimes related to the incident. David faces two counts of murder, while Tabitha was charged with tampering with evidence. The victims were identified as James Shoemaker and Sharon Kay Monzingo, with another individual critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Mayor B.J. Goodwin expressed condolences, stating, “May God wrap his arms tight around us all during this difficult time,” while law enforcement and officials stressed the need for accurate information amidst widespread speculation. This community, where nearly everyone knows one another, is grappling with shock and grief as they seek answers and healing.

The case has now moved to the courts, where David Johnson, in a recent arraignment, pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial to allow for preparation. With a $2 million bail and no-contact order with victims’ families, his jury trial is scheduled for August 19.

This tragedy underscores the importance of empathy, unity, and due process in such emotionally charged events. As the investigation continues, local leaders and law enforcement urge the community to support the grieving families and avoid fueling rumors. “Shoemaker’s mother wanted the rumors to stop,” reminding everyone of the importance of respectful mourning and truth.

Tornado Aftermath Spurs Community Action, Ballpark Revitalization

After a devastating EF1 tornado struck Adams County on April 2, leaving widespread damage but no reported serious injuries, the community has rallied to rebuild. Among the hardest-hit areas was the West Union Recreation Park, a cherished hub for youth sports and community activities. Thanks to the efforts of local organizations and a $10,000 Kubota Hometown Proud grant, the park’s restoration is underway.

Future Plans, the nonprofit spearheading the restoration, describes the park as the “centerpiece of activity and fun” for Adams County. With the $10,000 grant, they aim to repair and restore key areas, but the potential to win a $50,000 grant through public voting could accelerate and expand their efforts. Amy Queen, a GRIT Community Outreach Partner, called on the community to support the initiative, stating, “Everyone can vote daily for the next seven days to knock this campaign out of the park!”

This story is a testament to the resilience and unity of Adams County, where neighbors and organizations work together in the face of adversity. The restoration project not only underscores the importance of community spaces but also highlights the potential of collective action. “In just a few horrible minutes, a tornado destroyed years of hard work and development at the park,” reads the press release, capturing the urgency of the effort. Now, the community is determined to transform tragedy into triumph.

Remembering “Butch” Woolard and the Manchester Signal

William “Butch” Woolard, a cherished community leader, coach, and former publisher of The Manchester Signal, left an indelible mark on the village of Manchester, Ohio. The Signal, founded in 1881, became a family legacy when Butch’s parents revived it after the devastating 1945 flood. Butch and his family dedicated their lives to running the paper, which served as a pillar of the community for decades.

Reflecting on her father’s impact, daughter Nicki Pollitt shared, “He always had the betterment of Manchester Village at heart.” Butch’s civic-minded nature extended beyond the paper; he coached local sports teams, managed the Manchester Boat Dock, and worked as a council member and auxiliary police officer. A man of faith, he also visited hospitals to pray with those in need.

The Woolards’ commitment to the paper was a labor of love. Butch’s famous saying, “Can’t have babies on Wednesday,” highlighted their dedication to publishing without fail. After the loss of his son and co-publisher, Troy, to cancer in 2021, Butch closed the Signal, with its final edition published on June 27, 2021. Despite this, his love for his community endured, and his contributions continue to inspire those who knew him.

Adams County Secures $21.6M for Long-Awaited New Jail Facility

Adams County is set to construct a new jail facility, replacing the outdated jail located in the courthouse since 1975. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced over $73 million in state funding for jail construction, with $21,611,312 awarded to Adams County through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program. The funding will support construction costs, increase bed capacity, and address special needs accommodations.

“Securing this funding has been a goal for Adams County for a long time,” said State Representative Justin Pizzulli. “Investing in our jails will support individuals as they prepare for reentry and provide a safe environment for jail employees.” The new facility will not only meet modern safety standards but also aim to enhance rehabilitation opportunities for inmates.

Governor DeWine explained that counties receiving awards were ranked based on a formula assessing property tax values and taxable retail sales, among other factors. As planning progresses, the County Commissioners will decide the new jail’s location, with input from the Sheriff’s Office.

Adult Training Center Opens

The grand opening of the Adams County Adult Training Center marks a significant milestone in the region’s efforts to enhance workforce development and boost economic growth. On June 10, key community leaders and stakeholders gathered to celebrate the completion of this $2.3 million project, which promises to provide essential training and employment opportunities for local residents.

“We are gathered to mark this significant milestone in our journey towards fostering employment opportunities and supporting our local businesses,” said Adams County Economic Director Paul Worley. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration in bringing the Center to life and expressed gratitude to those who made it possible. The event was attended by notable figures, including Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, State Senator Terry Johnson, and Ohio Director of Agriculture Brian Baldridge.

This project highlights the value of teamwork and community investment, with the speakers emphasizing workforce development as a critical strategy for future success. Lt. Governor Husted shared, “We want to help people live their version of the American dream,” underscoring the broader vision for Adams County’s prosperity. The Center’s opening is not only a symbol of growth but also a catalyst for creating a thriving local economy.

Senator Terry Johnson’s message reinforced the importance of local culture and community engagement, stating, “Our culture is our greatest asset—our people are our greatest asset.” This sentiment reflects a collective belief in Adams County’s potential and the vital role that residents and businesses will play in shaping the region’s future.

Remembering Joyce Kay Wilson

Joyce Kay Wilson, a beloved wife, mother, and community contributor, passed away on June 14, 2024, after battling ALS. Known for her deep faith, love of history, and dedication to her family, Joyce’s legacy lives on in her written contributions to The People’s Defender and her tireless service to her church and community.

“Joyce loved the Lord, her family, and her country,” said her sister-in-law Annette Glasgow, reflecting on her unwavering dedication to those closest to her. Joyce’s passion for history was a defining trait, as described by her son Kip Wilson, who fondly recalled, “We always wanted to go to a beach, but she dragged us to every battlefield and historic place.”

Joyce’s meticulous nature and perfectionism were evident in all aspects of her life, from how she cared for her home to her unwavering commitment to her work and faith. Her son reminisced, “Nobody cleaned like my Mom,” highlighting the extraordinary attention to detail she gave to everything, including her weekly columns. Even in her final months, Joyce remained a source of inspiration, preparing ahead so her history columns could continue reaching readers.

As a prayer warrior and active member of Church 180 and Aglow International, Joyce’s impact was immeasurable. Her family shared that Joyce’s final wish was clear, with a poignant inscription for her tombstone: “Prepare for death and follow me.” Joyce’s dedication to her faith and family will be remembered, as will her profound influence on everyone she met.

Dr. William Hablitzel’s Adams County Impact

Dr. William Hablitzel, a passionate advocate for public health and a long-time servant of the Adams County community, reflects on his career as he steps down as Health Commissioner. With a career that spans decades, Dr. Hablitzel’s contributions have significantly shaped local healthcare, providing services, education, and leadership for the region.

“It’s been a recurring theme. Public health is about the story, we so seldom listen,” Dr. Hablitzel shared, emphasizing the importance of truly listening to patients and understanding their individual stories. His belief in the power of storytelling not only helped him in his medical practice but also guided his work in public health, making a profound impact on the community.

Dr. Hablitzel’s humility and compassion were evident in every aspect of his life, from his medical career to his leadership in the Adams County Health Department. Danielle Poe, former Director of Behavioral Health, fondly remembered him as “Doc,” a compassionate and empathetic figure who built a work environment that felt like family. His commitment to collaboration and community service was central to his success and legacy in Adams County.

Reflecting on his career, Dr. Hablitzel remarked, “We’ve had some success, but it has always been a group effort.” As he hands over the Health Commissioner role to Jason Work, he looks forward to new adventures, including writing and birdwatching, while continuing to inspire through his shared stories and wisdom.

133rd Adams County Fair

The 133rd Adams County Fair kicked off with a parade, opening ceremony, and the crowning of the 2024 Junior Fair Queen and King, Annymae Cluxton and Mitchell Ohnewehr. Despite some changes to the fair’s schedule this year, the event brought the community together for a week of activities, showcasing local talent, agriculture, and family fun.

“I think the benefit comes today,” said Leanne Liston, Treasurer of the Senior Fair Board, acknowledging the challenges of adjusting to the new schedule. The first night of the demolition derby and cheerleading competition helped draw large crowds, showing the resilience of the fair’s spirit even when faced with change.

This year’s fair was marked by new additions like the expanded horse barns and a strong focus on inclusivity with events such as “A Day in the Ring” for individuals with disabilities. The fair exemplified the hard work and dedication of both the Senior and Junior Fair Boards, whose commitment to improving the event each year was evident in the many successful competitions and community activities.

As Senior Fair Board President Chris Moore concluded, “We had a great week with lots of food, family, and fun,” reflecting the true essence of the fair. Despite the hot temperatures and a little rain, the fair continued to be a beloved tradition in Adams County, celebrating youth, agriculture, and community spirit.

Electric Buses and Charging Stations For ACOVSD

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) is making significant strides in sustainability by procuring four electric school buses, funded by a $1.38 million grant from the EPA’s Safe Bus Program. The district is not only reducing its environmental impact but also creating new educational opportunities for students interested in electric vehicle technology.

“This is just one more step in a series of steps that this school district has taken,” said ACOVSD Facility Manager Steve Wolfe. The grant will fund the electric buses and three EV charging stations across the district, with the goal of saving $600,000 and providing valuable hands-on training for students in the district’s automotive repair program.

This initiative highlights the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and preparing students for future careers. ACOVSD Superintendent Dawn Wallace shared, “If they know how to work on them and we can get some manuals and integrate it into our auto tech program, that’s another certificate we can offer our students, which is huge!” The electric buses and charging stations will serve as both a cost-saving measure and an educational asset for the district’s students, ensuring they are prepared for the growing electric vehicle industry.

Adams County Judicial Debate Continues

The Ohio General Assembly’s advancement of Senate Bill 158, which includes the provisions of House Bill 283, has ignited a debate over judicial efficiency, financial responsibility, and the welfare of Adams County residents. The bill proposes adding a second judge to the Adams County Common Pleas Court, dividing the court into two divisions to alleviate case backlogs, especially in probate and juvenile matters.

“Our children are calling out for help, and it is our moral obligation to ensure their safety,” said Rep. Justin Pizzulli, one of the bill’s sponsors, advocating for the new structure to improve child welfare. Proponents, including local county officials, argue that the bill addresses urgent judicial needs and will enhance outcomes for vulnerable families. However, critics, including current Judge Brett Spencer, argue that there is no significant backlog, and the cost of the new judgeship, estimated to exceed $250,000 annually, may burden taxpayers.

This debate highlights the challenges faced by rural counties with limited resources, balancing the need for judicial reforms with fiscal responsibility. As the bill awaits Governor Mike DeWine’s signature, “the future of Adams County’s judicial system, financial health, and most importantly, its residents” remains uncertain. The decision will determine whether the county will undergo its first major judicial restructuring in decades.

As we bid farewell to 2024, The People’s Defender reflects on a year marked by challenges, triumphs, and the resilience of our beloved Adams County. From the continued dedication of local leaders to the unwavering spirit of our community members, we’ve seen firsthand the power of coming together to build a brighter future. The stories we’ve shared this year remind us of the strength in unity, the importance of local support, and the positive change we can create together.

As we welcome 2025, we look forward to new opportunities, continued growth, and a renewed commitment to serving the people of Adams County. Here’s to a year filled with hope, progress, and the shared vision of a stronger, more connected community. We’re excited to continue bringing you the stories that matter most to our area, and we thank you for your ongoing support. Happy New Year to all of Adams County—may 2025 bring peace, prosperity, and plenty of moments to celebrate!