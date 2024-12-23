Matt’s Take

After a dominating victory over the Browns on Sunday, the Bengals now find themselves right back in the playoff race, sitting at 7-8. With a win over the Broncos this coming weekend, Cincinnati would keep the playoff hopes alive going into the final week of the season. However, a lot needs to take place for them to get in, but it is possible. Let’s take a look at the route to the playoffs:

· Bengals must beat the Broncos and Steelers to end the season

· Broncos must lose to the Bengals and Chiefs to end the season

· Colts have to lose one more game (Giants 2-13 or Jaguars 3-12) Yikes…

· Dolphins have to lose one more game (Browns 3-12 or Jets 4-11) I like that a little better…

If all of this happens, then the Bengals can find themselves in the final remaining Wild Card spot and Burrow can be in the playoffs where he truly deserves to be after a historical year. Just win against the Broncos first and let’s see where things stand after this week.

Facts and Comments

· Joe Burrow’s Superman impression was on display this weekend and he continued the heroics by setting an NFL record with 3+ passing touchdowns and 250+ passing yards in seven straight games. This breaks Tom Brady’s record when the Patriots went undefeated in 07’.

· Remember when Ja’Marr Chase said he would break every franchise record the Bengals had when he got drafted? Well, he is doing just that, as now he has the most receiving yards in a single season in Bengals season with 2 games left. Sheesh! He needs five more receptions and two more touchdowns to hold the franchise triple crown. I’d say he gets it, if I was a betting man (I am).

· We are finally seeing the Geno Stone that the Bengals paid for, as he has three straight games with an interception. He’s been great over the last few weeks.

· Mike Hilton spoke about Lou simplifying the defense and how it’s working. Did Lou Anarumo mismanage this defense to begin the season?

· I am so conflicted on signing Tee Higgins long term. I love Tee, but he is grabbing at his ankle or leg after every tackle. Availability is everything in this league and Tee is always less than 100 percent.

· I’m afraid the Bengals are going to miss the playoffs by one game and it’ll be hard not to look back at the McPherson missed kicks, that fourth down P.I. against the Chiefs, and that Patriots loss in week one.

Do Something Reds

Free agents are dropping like flies and the Reds continue to be sitting on their hands. Trevino and Singer are great additions, but power bats are a necessity. Sign one already! If Cincinnati runs out Steer, Friedl, Fraley, Benson, Stu and Hinds in 2025, I might pull my hair out. Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez, Jurickson Profar, Alex Verdugo, and Jesse Winker remain unsigned. Get something done, preferably with the first two on this list. I know Krall wants to do trades rather than sign someone, as there is a premium on free agents (Look at Joc Pederson’scontract), but it’s time we pay the premium and take a risk. Give Tito the roster and let him go to work!