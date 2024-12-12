Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition receives DFC Grant

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Cliché – sure – truthful – absolutely! And when it comes to youth and alcohol, vaping and drug use, it is crucial to begin prevention efforts from an early age.

The Adams County Medical Foundation, under the direction of Sherry Stout, recognized a gap in youth prevention services and applied for a grant that focused on prevention. In 2015, a collective of professionals and retired professionals established a Data Prevention Committee to obtain information regarding youth drug, alcohol, vaping and tobacco usage. The Committee partnered with local schools and the Adams County Health Department to obtain data through surveys, resulting in a detailed database of information, including information on vaping, tobacco, and underage drinking.

The Committee recognized a need for more comprehensive funding to develop prevention strategies. Beginning in 2015, the Committee worked towards growing and qualifying for The Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant, which supported their plans for future endeavors. “The Drug-Free Communities Support Program was created in 1997 by the Drug-Free Communities Act. Administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and managed through a partnership between ONDCP and CDC, the DFC program provides grants to community coalitions to reduce local youth substance use.” (cdc.gov)

In October 2023, the Committee voted to form the Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition to meet the requirements to apply for DFC funds. The Coalition needed to be active for six months before applying for funding. The Coalition was mandated to have representatives from 12 community sectors who were not a part of the Medical Foundation. Those sectors are: Youth, Parents, Businesses Media, School, Youth-serving organizations, Law enforcement, Religious/fraternal organizations, Civic and volunteer organizations, Healthcare professionals, State, local, and Tribal governments and other organizations involved in reducing illicit substance use.

Three individuals will partner with the sectors to facilitate the grant: Tami Graham, Program Director; Billy Joe McCann, leader of the Youth Coalition; and Danielle Poe, the community’s only credentialed prevention professional, to represent education and school data collection through OHYES surveys.

In January 2024, The Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition hired Thrive Consulting to assist with the grant process. The grant application took extensive time and data to complete, resulting in an over 100-page document due and submitted in April 2024. Among demonstrating membership from the twelve sectors, the application required proof of consistent meetings and minutes showing that these representatives were actively working on strategizing prevention. Poe said, “A level of community readiness is expected.” Stout clarified that the funding is a community grant and should be led by the community and not isolated by a committee. Stout explained, “This is the first time Adams County qualified to receive the grant. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where significant funds are available to address prevention issues.”

The Coalition was notified in September 2024 that Adams County would receive the Drug-Free Communities Grant. Graham explained that the grant, which went into effect in October 2024, would reimburse $125,000 a year for 5 years of prevention work. Expecting a successful five years of prevention efforts, the Coalition would be eligible to reapply for a second term.

Poe and Graham discussed plans for the first year of executing the grant. Poe stated that the primary focus will be education, the Coalition’s learning responsibilities, and strategic planning for years two through five.

Carrying on with the Prevention Committee’s concentrations, the Coalition will examine data-proven prevention strategies, media campaigns, and differences between good and bad prevention techniques. In August 2025, the Coalition will submit a yearly progress report to the Drug-Free Communities Grant.

Stout said, “I would encourage widespread involvement of anyone who cares about our youth and their future.” The public is welcome to attend and share comments or concerns at Coalition meetings on the first Monday of every month. The sessions take place at noon in the FRS community room.