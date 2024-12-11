Submitted News

The Sounds of Christmas are in the air and it is time for the Liberty Cornet Band Annual Salvation Army Christmas Concert. The concert will be held on Monday, December 16 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church (203 E. Mulberry Street in West Union).

Last year’s donation to the Adams/Brown branch of the Salvation Army was $1,000. In the past, funds helped a family who had a house fire, another family fell on hard times needing help with their electric bill, another family had both parents become ill and needed help paying the rent, yet another resident needed help with clothes and household items to start over. This shows that your donations help local families in need. The concert is free, but a freewill offering will be taken in support of the Salvation Army. Make any checks payable to Salvation Army with Adams/Brown counties on the memo line.

This year’s theme is “Stories Behind some of the Christmas Songs”. Come out and enjoy some joyful music and support a worthy cause. The band is comprised of volunteers who love to share their joy of music. See you at the concert!