By Julia McCane-Knox

The holiday season is a magical time, and your local libraries are the perfect places to celebrate with a variety of exciting programs for all ages. From Storytimes filled with songs and crafts to engaging teen challenges and historical celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your little ones to our festive Christmas Storytimes, where Holiday cheer abounds! At the North Adams Library, Christmas Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17. We will sing along to “Five Little Bells,” create a paper plate pom-pom wreath, and enjoy the delightful story “The Twelve Days of Christmas” by Kate Toms. Over at the Manchester Library, Christmas Storytime will be offered twice — at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18 and again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. We will sing “Ten Little Presents,” craft sled ornaments, and listen to “Merry Christmas, Splat” by Rob Scotton. The West Union Library Christmas Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, featuring festive songs, a paper plate wreath craft, and the classic tale “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore.

For those ready to ring in the New Year, the Peebles Library staff will host a special New Year’s Storytime at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18. Celebrate the upcoming year with festive songs, create your own noise makers, and enjoy the story “Squirrel’s New Year’s Resolution” by Pat Miller. Each Storytime includes an Enrichment Kit with book recommendations and activities focused on phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Check out the activities in store for children aged 6 – 11. Explore your creative side at the After School STEAM Adventures program at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at the North Adams Library, where you will decorate edible Christmas trees using waffle cones, green frosting, and colorful candies. Alternatively, you can play Christmas Movies Emoji Pictionary at the Manchester Library on Thursday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m., during a special Crafternoon event.

Teens have plenty of opportunities to let their creativity shine this holiday season. The Beaded Pipe Cleaner Snowflakes program takes place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at the Manchester Library. Create dazzling snowflake ornaments to add a handmade touch to your Holiday decorations. Furthermore, put your engineering skills to the test at the North Adams Library on Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. during the Teen Santa Drop Challenge. Design a parachute to help Santa land safely — an exciting challenge to see who can make the softest landing.

If you are looking for festive activities for the whole family, join us for our Colonial Christmas program at the North Adams Library at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20, where you can experience Holiday traditions of the past through a variety of hands-on activities.

Adults can enjoy some peaceful Holiday moments, as well. The Manchester Library Adult Coloring Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20. Coloring pages will be provided, offering a chance to relax and recharge amidst the Holiday bustle.

No matter your age, there’s a program waiting to bring joy and Holiday spirit into your season. Mark your calendars and join us for these wonderful events at your local libraries! For more details, visit the library’s online calendar of events or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news. Happy Holidays!