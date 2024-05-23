All-County Senior Citizens Day

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.” (Andy Rooney). “Aging is living” wass the theme of this year’s Adams County Senior Citizens Day held at The Willow in Winchester, Ohio.

The event’s success was made possible through the platinum, gold, silver, and bronze sponsors who provided the guests with an enjoyable day and lunch service. The Senior Citizens Council plans the event but depends on generous sponsors to make it happen. Seniors also appreciated emcee and entertainer Mark Tolle while collecting information from visiting vendor tables and many won door prizes.

Teresa Carr of the Senior Citizens Council said the crowd more than doubled that of last year. Director Mary Stout said this event had been going on for years but had stopped because of COVID. Last year, they brought it back, and she concurred it was a much smaller turnout than this year. She said, “It’s about celebrating age.” The goal is to provide a lovely event with helpful resources and information for seniors.

The Council awarded the Wisest Woman Award to Lucille Grooms, who is 96 years young, and the Wisest Man Award to Jim Pertuset, 92. The award for Longest Married Couple went to Larry and Paula Stricklett, who had over 60 years of wedlock.

Mary Ellen Briggs was honored with the prestigious Outstanding Senior Citizen 2024 award, presented by Sharon Ashley, Vice President of the Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Governing Board. Ashley emotionally described Briggs as a dedicated teacher, mentor and volunteer whose selfless service has significantly impacted the lives of others, inspiring all with her exemplary life.

The event was a success, and Tyler Christopher made a special appearance as Elvis to wrap up the day, a good day of celebration, fellowship and appreciation of aging well.