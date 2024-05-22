May is Older Americans Month

May is a pretty special time of the year at our Agency – it’s Older Americans Month. It’s a time to celebrate the wonderful contributions given by so many older adults in our communities and express our gratitude for their years of positive influence and dedication to their families, friends and neighbors.

This year’s Older Americans Month theme, Powered by Connection, recognizes the profound impact that meaningful relationships and social connections have on our health and well-being.

This month, our Agency has had the opportunity to meet in person with all ten of our County Commissioners Offices, asking them to sign a proclamation for this special month. In addition, we have provided them with county-specific information related to the number of individuals served in 2023, as well as information about the services and programs provided through our Agency.

We at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 are certainly proud of the opportunities we have had to provide services, supports and resources to older adults year-round. The services and programs we can provide give us the opportunity to promote happy and productive lives for seniors and those with disabilities, allowing them to remain safe and independent in their homes and communities. If you’d like to learn more about resources that are available for you or your loved one, please call our Resource Center toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

So, a happy Older Americans Month to all! Please take the time this month to recognize seniors throughout our ten counties and be sure to thank them for their important role in our communities.