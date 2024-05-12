Connie Grooms, age 74 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024. Connie was born April 2, 1950 in Lewis County, Kentucky to the late Alferd and Hazel (Wilburm) Royster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Clove May, Jewel Crabtree, Betsy Blevins, Anna Royster and Mandy Blevins; brother, Wayne Royster; and granddaughter, Amber Elizabeth Kimberly.

Survivors include her husband, Keith Grooms of Aberdeen; daughter Buffy Clifford and David of Manchester; sons, Jeremy Grooms and Dawn of West Union and Jason Grooms and Mandy of West Union; brothers, Bill Royster of West Union and Andy Royster of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Gene Kitchen officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rome Community Church and the Hospice of Hope Maysville.

