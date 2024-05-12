News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) will offer low-cost blood screenings at its six locations throughout the entire month of June.

“The low-cost health screenings in June are part of our ongoing efforts to improve access to care in our community,” stated Alan Bird, CEO of ACRMC. “Each year, an increasing number of residents are prioritizing their health, and ACRMC aims to support them on their health journeys.”

The affordable health screening includes a comprehensive blood screening for $35.00. This test covers glucose, BUN, creatinine, albumin, sodium, potassium, chloride, carbon dioxide, calcium, total protein, total bilirubin, ALT, AST, alkaline phosphatase, cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL, HDL, TSH, CBC, and HgbA1C. Additional screenings for PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and TST (testosterone) are available for $12.00 each. Participants will receive their test results by mail along with educational materials. It is recommended to schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider to review the results.

The low-cost health screenings are available at ACRMC, located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman, Ohio. Services will be offered from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, low-cost health screenings are offered at ACRMC Family Medicine locations in Mt. Orab, Georgetown, West Union, Winchester, and Peebles from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary for the screening.

For the comprehensive blood screening, a 12-hour fast is recommended (only water and scheduled medications). Diabetics should consult their physicians regarding fasting.

To learn more about the low-cost health screenings, please call (937) 386-3400 or visit acrmc.com.