Last week we began the story of little Ottie Powell. Ottie was five years old and the youngest of eight children of Rev. E.M. and Lillian Powell. Last week we left off our story when Miss Gilbert had sent the boys off to gather kindling wood during their recess. Ottie had joined the older boys but was having difficulty gathering up his load when he noticed all the boys had left.

Ottie looked around but couldn’t see anyone. He yelled but no one answered. Ottie had gathered so many sticks in his arms he could barely move. He just knew Miss Gilbert would be so proud of him. He made his way to an opening in the brush. There was the path. He wasn’t sure which way to go so he headed the way that he thought he had come.

The rest of the boys arriving back at the school, placed their armloads of kindling wood underneath the school to help keep it dry and then took their seats inside. Miss Gilbert rang the bell and school was back in session.

Miss Gilbert nor the children noticed that little Ottie had not returned with the rest of the boys. The children sat at tables that were crowded and until it was his turn to recite his reading assignment he hadn’t been missed.

In the meantime, little Ottie is trying to carry his load of wood. With briars tearing at his socks and dropping sticks along the way, he wasn’t making much progress. He walked and he walked. Finally deciding he had made a wrong turn decided to go back another way.

After about twenty minutes, Miss Gilbert called on Ottie to recite, his reading assignment but Ottie didn’t answer when called upon. One of the girls who sat next to Ottie spoke up and said Ottie isn’t here. Miss Gilbert rushed outside to look for Ottie but could not find him. She sent the older boys to go back where they had collected the kindling wood and see if they could locate him. They returned in about ten minutes without him. Becoming alarmed, Miss Gilbert sent the boys to search the neighboring farms and to contact Ottie’s parents. Thinking maybe he had become tired and had gone home.

Within fifteen or more minutes people from all around the area started to show up at the school. Ottie’s parents came but they hadn’t seen Ottie since that morning. Immediately, search parties were formed and sent out. Mr. Weaver’s dogs were there

as well. Ottie loved Mr. Weaver’s dogs. Everyone was searching everywhere. Next week we will continue our story in the search of little Ottie Powell.