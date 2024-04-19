Submitted News

The West Union Performing Arts Department invites you to come see their production of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “School of Rock”. It will be held in the West Union High School cafetorium on April 26, 27, May 3, and 4 at 7 p.m., and May 5 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the high school for $10 each. This show will mark the 40th musical for the department. The show’s creator, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the man who brought rock and romance to broadway with classic hits such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, and Cats, is back with a new heart-stirring hit. The show is an inspiring jolt of energy, fun and mad skills!

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn (Matthew Griffis), a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these young prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school’s beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within. Be warned! There’s a love story in this one.

Speaking on his vision for the musical, Lloyd Weber suggested that it would focus more on the stories of Dewey’s young students than the film did, stating “It has to be a bit more rounded. I’d quite like to know more about the children and their parents. Featuring 14 new songs and several of the original songs from the movie, this high-octane show delivers guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses. We obviously have to use some iconic songs from the original as it would be a shame not to do a Stevie Nicks song.”

The production is under the direction of Dakota Nehus – Director, Carl Schneider – Assistant Director, Aaron Vanpelt – Pit Ensemble Director, Nancy Schneider – Accompanist, Julie Saunders – Set Design and Props, Mandy Armstrong and Karen Young – Costumes, and Coal McClanahan – Tech Director.

The students will be performing as the rock band Live On Stage. Making up the band are Matthew Griffis – lead guitar, Samson Strong – guitar, Landen Kouns – bass, Brandt Seaman – keyboards, and Miley Smith – drums. The show has presented many challenges with having the band on stage and the pit orchestra playing at the same time on certain numbers.

The students and staff have been working hard for several months to bring the magic of this show to the communities of Adams County. Join them for a fantastic evening of music, laughter, disappointment, and the joy of the new musical School of Rock. “School’s In – Forever!”