Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Cemetery Avenue near US 52 in the Village of Manchester in Adams County at approximately 12:55 a.m. on March 21, 2024.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Ford Ranger operated by Pete S. Rigdon, age 31, of Manchester, Ohio, was traveling southbound on Cemetery Avenue along with his passenger, Damian R. Creamer, age 31, of Manchester, Ohio, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a parked 2005 Pontiac G6. The Pontiac was pushed into and struck Jesse M. Lainhart, age 44 of Aberdeen, Ohio, as she was unloading items from the vehicle.

Jesse M. Lainhart was transported by Manchester EMS to Meadowview Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. She was subsequently transported by Maysville EMS to UC Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Pete S. Rigdon was not injured as a result of the crash.

Damian R. Creamer sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.