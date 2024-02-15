By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you looking to make this winter season special for your little ones? Look no further. Our Storytime programs offer an exciting and engaging experience for your children. With themes such as Tractors, Penguins, Blocks, and Quilts, your kids will be transported to a world of learning and adventure. Our programs help children develop essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art; in addition, we provide them with Enrichment Kits filled with interactive activities for the entire week. So why let the winter blues get you down? Bring your children to Storytime and watch them thrive!

Tractor Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 20, at the North Adams Library. We will sing “The Wheels on the Tractor,” create a Popsicle Stick Tractor, play Tractor Bingo, watch a farm safety presentation by FFA students, and listen to Duck on a Tractor by David Shannon. Penguin Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 21, at the Peebles Library. We will sing a Letter Pp Phonics song, create a Paper Penguin, and listen to Penguin Problems by Jory John.

Blocks Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, February 21, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create Alphabet Paper Blocks, and listen to Blocks by Irene Dickson. Furthermore, Quilt Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, February 22, at the West Union Library. We will sing “Kitty Bingo,” create a Quilt Square, and listen to Quick, Turn the Page by James Stevenson.

Hey teens! Are you looking for fun and creative activities to do this winter? If you enjoy art, we have the program for you! You’re invited to our Resin Craft Program at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 20, at the West Union Library. We will socialize, eat snacks, and create art with resin. In addition, join us for a slime-tastic event at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 22, at the Peebles Library. In this event, we will make Snow Slime. We provide all the supplies, so just bring your smile and a few friends!

Are you searching for a program the entire family can enjoy this February? Check out our Family Program at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 24, at the North Adams Library. Relax with family and friends and build a log cabin out of pretzels and crackers in honor of President’s Day. In addition, join us at our Movie Afternoon event, featuring a screening of the classic film Shrek. Join us at noon, on Saturday, February 24 at the Peebles Library for a viewing of this beloved animated movie. We’ll have plenty of popcorn on hand to make your movie experience complete.

Calling all Bibliophiles! Join us for Book Club at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 22 at the North Adams Library as we discuss All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. Or join us at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, February 26, at the Peebles Library as we discuss The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. See you in the library!

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk! Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.