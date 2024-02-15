Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness. James 3:18

Robin Meadows wrote a devotional called “Peace is Wholeness”. I found it comforting and have therefore quoted it in its entirety. Culture has taught us the strife can never be overcome, so we should avoid conversations that might be intimidating. Peace comes when hard things are not ignored, when we don’t play ostrich with heads in the sand. Peace comes when hearts refuse to accept the discord and move toward reconciliation. I think anything can be said in a kind way. We have to be willing to die to self in order to achieve peace. That’s never easy, but it is possible.

Here is Robin Meadows devo: “The dictionary meaning of peace speaks about freedom or cessation from any strife or dissension; a truce bringing a temporary reprieve from war; tranquility, quiet, stillness.

This definition is the desire of every relationship. For the mom, the truce from war may come when your cranky toddler finally takes a nap or your moody teens leave for school. For a difficult marriage, it may be when your demanding spouse leaves for work or travel. But the advent of Peace entering the human world did not eradicate wars, relational breakdowns, or stress. The reality is that our relational issues seem to be worse than ever as evil and darkness press in. Finding peace in our relationships must come from something other than temporary solutions.

God’s Word offers us a different definition of peace: the Hebrew word, shalom.

Shalom is a state of wholeness and completeness; well-being of mind, soul, and body. Shalom brings Peace. Shalom is peacemaking.

Making peace was Jesus’ purpose for coming into the world. His life demonstrated the way to make peace—by always giving, loving, and sacrificing for others. Making peace is not simple or easy; in fact, it’s very costly. Making peace requires death. Jesus sacrificed His life as the perfect Lamb so we could live eternally and it is our own death to selfish ways that gives rise to others.

Making peace is often painful and requires setting things back to right-ness—righteousness. It means continually dying to self and intentionally living from what Christ has done for us. Through His shalom, we can bring Peace into every situation and relationship, no matter how difficult it is. Shalom sees into the brokenness and restores it to wholeness by bearing with others in patience and love.

A peacemaker is willing to have a conversation—to say what needs to be said in truth and love, rather than making snide comments or completely shutting down with hurt and unforgiveness. Being a peacemaker never means letting people walk all over you, or tip toeing on eggshells for fear of what another might say. A peacemaker always speaks out with kindness, but firmness, against injustice for others and themselves.

Peacemaking is not shaming or demanding someone come to your side of an issue nor is it about control and shutting others down. In conflicts, a peacemaker chooses humble words of peace and courageously moves towards another to set things right, rather than having to be right. Peacemaking presents an offering of grace and provides a place of love and truth, rather than having to prove a point.

A peacemaker is willing to stand in the middle and often the middle is unpleasant and messy. With our children, it’s taking the necessary time to sit down and have a conversation about their feelings and their heart. With others, it’s being willing to bring issues into the light rather than continually shutting down. A peacemaker is a bridge builder for relationships, countering the destroying powers of sin and darkness by His shalom.

Jesus offered a challenge and a promise in Matthew 5:9: Peacemakers will be blessed children of God. In a world filled with strife, conflict, and hostility, He instructs us to make peace from His peace.

Your ability and success in making peace with others begins by making room for Peace in your own heart, because Peace is a Person. “