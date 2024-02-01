SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kyla Mahon
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Eugene abd Tabitha Mahon
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conflict
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Following the bus to the Sweet 16
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Elvis Presley
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
France
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Pocahontas”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Business
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hiking
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ammon Mitchell
FUTURE PLANS:
Get a Masters in Business Administration