SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kyla Mahon

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Eugene abd Tabitha Mahon

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conflict

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Following the bus to the Sweet 16

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Elvis Presley

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

France

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Pocahontas”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Business

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hiking

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ammon Mitchell

FUTURE PLANS:

Get a Masters in Business Administration