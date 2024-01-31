Congressman Wenstrup visits Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Congressman Brad Wenstrup visited Adams County on Wednesday, January 24. He visited the DPL sites and the Stuart Station and examined the demolition of the power plants. Viking Power shared their plans for revitalization and listed some of the industries that are interested in coming there.

Paul Worley, Adams County Economic Development Director, accompanied Wenstrup and his staff and discussed the vision for those sites along the Ohio River. They also visited McCoy’s Station on the river, discussed their plans, and made a brief stop at the Killen Station. Wenstrup is interested in the ideas that will bring back industry and prosperity to Adams County.

In the afternoon, Representative Wenstrup stopped at the newly opened Precinct Café in West Union to present a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition to the Employment First Project.

Wenstrup, who entered office in 2013, announced he would not run for reelection to Congress on November 9, 2023. The Defender spoke with Wenstrup during his visit to The Precinct Café and asked about his plans for this year as he prepares to exit his congressional seat. He said, “People ask, ‘Are you relaxed?’ and I say, I’ve got so much to do this year that it’s unbelievable.’”

Wenstrup will continue his work with the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. He will also be traveling extensively, including the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, and some countries surrounding China to track COVID.

Representative Wenstrup has worn many hats, including physician, soldier, military surgeon, and congressman, but none more important than his role as husband and father. He will continue to work steadily in 2024 and ready himself for life after Congress. Last November in a heartfelt video posted on X, Wenstrup said, “At home…that’s the place where I really want to be somebody.” He continued and said he would fight for truth, justice, and the American way as he moved forward with his journey.

The People’s Defender wishes Representative Wenstrup a successful year and an excellent next chapter.