By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On December 5, Adams county resident Roger Rhonemus received an award from The National Weather Service acknowledging 45 years of “outstanding weather observations near West Union, Ohio. Rhonemus and his sister Polly Rummer were recognized earlier this year with 50 years of total observations.

Ashley Novac, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, explained that the award was named after Dick Hagemeyer, whose career in the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration spanned 51 years. James Gibson, Observing Program Leader, said, “These awards are rarer than you think because, with our mobile society, people are not staying where they are.” The Weather Service often must set up permanent stations to obtain a consistent weather history. Novac piggybacked, saying they are appreciative of Rhonemus’s extensive service.

Rhonemus said, “Farming is a big business – I’ve made my living paying attention to the weather.” Recording the weather is in his blood – his mother noted the temperature in her diary for years. Rhonemus goes to the bridge weekly to ensure everything works as it should. Gibson said, “Before the automated gauge was there, he checked it daily.” “The creek is fascinating,” said Rhonemus. He chuckles and shares his enjoyment of watching the beavers swim.

In the early days, Rhonemus reported by sending daily postcards to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Now, he sends them once a week to the United States Geological Society in Columbus.

Rhonemus was presented with a letter from the Regional Observation Program Leader from the Eastern Region, Chris Stacheiski. It stated, “The observations you record near the West Union area are a great benefit to our agency and many others who have an interest in climate and water resources as well as in our daily forecast and warning operations at the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, Ohio.”

In another letter, Director of the National Weather Service Ken Graham expressed his gratitude for Rhonemus’s dedicated service. He said, “You serve a critical role by contributing to our knowledge and understanding of local, national, and global climate. Your observations over the last 45 years prove your deep level of commitment to public service and are a lasting and important contribution to the NWS, research, and private sector communities. More specifically, they have helped us to understand and solve problems related to climate change, commerce, transportation, and agriculture.”