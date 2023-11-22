By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s the month before Christmas, and all through Family Traditions – the creatures are stirring, awaiting your admission.

Yes – it’s time for Christmas at Family Traditions as they celebrate their third annual Christmas display season. Experience the animal wonderland full of lights and creatures big and small.

The opening for the holidays is Friday, November 24. The zoo will be open Friday – Saturday from 5 – 9 p.m. through December 30.

Holiday fun awaits guests at the farm. Food trucks are on-site, and sweet treats are available at the expanded gift shop, where one might also find a Christmas present or two. The Queen Beanery joins the fun this year, keeping you warm with a hot cup of java. Some favorite Christmas characters will be back spreading the holiday cheer, including Santa and the Grinch. Come and get your photo taken by Andy Baucom with your best-loved holiday icon. Plans are underway for an evening of live nativity. There’s much merry and furry fun to enjoy.

A Memory Tree in the Discovery Center is a special addition to this year’s event. For a $5 donation, which goes towards feeding the animals during the winter months, folks can have a photograph ornament of a deceased loved one and a cardinal placed on the tree. Contact Family Traditions Animal Adventure at (937) 515-8538 for more information. The adventure can be found at 240 Poole Road in West Union.

Come see parrots, prairie dogs, a zebra, and lamas.

Visit a fennec fox, a sloth, and a lazy iguana.

Experience Christmas at Family Traditions; there’s so much to see.

General admission is $10 per person – children two and under are free.