By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Happy Thanksgiving! All of us here at the Agency would like to wish all of you a very wonderful Thanksgiving. A reminder that the office will be closed on November 25 and 26.

How about doing something fun and different with the seniors in your family this Thanksgiving? Here are seven Senior-Friendly Thanksgiving Activities for Elderly Loved Ones. These activities aren’t just for the seniors. Everyone can participate, have fun, and make new holiday memories!

1. Create a Gratitude Tree – A great Thanksgiving activity for seniors and everyone else is creating a gratitude tree. Gratitude has been shown to: Enhance positive emotions; Increase empathy; Boost self-esteem; Build mental strength; Improve physical and psychological health. Furthermore, grateful people sleep better.

It’s so easy to make a gratitude tree or several. Here are the steps: Put a branch in a vase. / Make a leaf template to write a simple message on. / Use the template to cut leaves from construction paper or use white paper and color. / On each paper leaf, write something you’re thankful for. / Put a ribbon or string through each leaf and hang it on the tree. / Decorate the tree with strings, ribbons, or other art supplies.

2. Arrange or Decorate the Table – Arranging and decorating a table together is a great Thanksgiving activity for elderly loved ones because it gets them involved with holiday preparations. Plan colors and themes and add some candles or a wreath. Even little positive experiences like this strengthen connections between family members and benefit your senior loved one’s overall well-being.

3. Play Thanksgiving Dinner Games – Dinner games make great memories. To play, someone starts with ”I am going to a Thanksgiving dinner and bringing….” Then, they name something. Use the alphabet or introduce a theme. For example, “I am going to a Thanksgiving dinner and bringing applesauce.”

The next person says, “I am going to a Thanksgiving dinner and bringing….” They mention what others previously named (“applesauce”) and something new (“blueberries,” for example). And so on. If your elderly ones have trouble remembering, introduce an element of charades to help them.

4. Research Genealogy Together – Learning about your family origins is fun. Make discoveries together! Your elderly relatives are a treasure trove of family information and can entertain with stories about them and your ancestors.

5. Decorate a Pumpkin with the Grandkids – You don’t have to carve a pumpkin; instead, set out paper and art supplies so senior relatives can help the kids create pumpkins—and memories! Your children’s participation in Thanksgiving activities for elderly loved ones strengthens the bonds between them and gives your senior loved ones moments they’ll hold onto forever.

6. Listen to Music or Sing Together – Music and memory often go hand-in-hand. With online music libraries, find your loved one’s favorite oldies and the words online so you can sing along. Listening to music together is an excellent way to bond, and there’s nothing more beneficial to your mental health than belting out a tune!

7. Just Be Together – Just being together and sharing memories, laughter, and stories is meaningful. With online streaming, you can watch old movies that your elderly relatives saw long ago and would enjoy seeing again. Ask them about past events they remember. Relax by a fire or around the dinner table once the meal is cleared. Cherish the “together” moment!

Just A Thought: “If we try to see something positive in everything we do, life won’t necessarily become easier but it becomes more valuable.” ~Author unknown