The annual non-profit Skinny Fest Bluegrass Festival is returning for an 11th year this weekend (September 14-16) at the Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union.

Skinny Fest has been held since 2012, starting out on the property of a group of people who wanted to create their own bluegrass festival. The group of musicians and music lovers thought they might be able to create a bluegrass music festival environment, for free, on their local property. They invited family and friends to set up their campers and tents and played music all weekend, just as if they were at one od the large bluegrass festivals.

The first night of the festival will run from 6 – 9 p.m. with performances by Keith Prater and Lacy Creek, Tony Hale and Black Water and Lonesome River Band.

On Friday, the music will go from 1:30 – 10:30 p.m. with performances by Poplar Ridge, Keith Prater and Lacy Creek, Billy Droze, Jr. Sisk, Any Buckner and Breaking Glass.

The final day of the festival will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and go until 9:45 p.m. with performances by Open Highway, 7 Mile Bluegrass, Dave Adkins, Hammertowne, The Grascal’s and No Joke Jimmy’s.

Admission for this year’s festival event will $15 on Thursday and $35 on Friday and Saturday with a three-day admission option available for $70. Kids 17 and under care admitted to the festival for free.

There are different types of camping and fee options available with campground camping available for $70, ringside camping available for $80 and one-night camping with no air conditioning available for $35. Electric hook-ups will be available as well for a fee of $20.

For additional information, visit the festival’s official website at www.skinnyfestbg.com or call (937) 725-5044.