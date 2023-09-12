By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The early weeks of the 2023 volleyball season have been no less than a struggle for Coach Myriah Cracraft and her Manchester Lady Greyhounds varsity squad. The Lady Hounds had fallen in their first seven outings of the year, including a trio of losses last week in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The Manchester girls dropped three set decisions to Fayetteville (September 5) and North Adams (September 7), sandwiched around a four-set defeat on September 6 on the road at Ripley.

At Ripley, the Lady Hounds stayed even early in the first set but had trouble handling Ripley serves, something that plagued them through the whole match. The Lady Jays got back to back kills from Callie Fultz and Olivia Hutchinson to go up 13-6 but Manchester answered four straight points on the serves of Rylie Young. The visitors couldn’t seem to make a dent in the home side’s lead as three service points from Brooke Sims put Ripley up 21-13. Another Hutchinson kill put the Lady Jays one point from the set, which they quickly got to win 25-17.

With Abby Lucas at the service line, the Lady Hounds grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second set, only too see the Lady Jays rally to tie things at 4 apiece. Later in the set, Ripley went on a six-point run to lead 13-8, only to see the Lady Hounds reel off seven straight behind the serves of Bristynn McClanahan as the visitors went up 15-13. Back came the Lady Jays with 7-0 run with Harlie Polley at the serve and Ripley went up 21-16. The back and forth continued with four for Manchester to make it a one-point set.

A pair of service points from Kendra Padgett put Ripley ahead 24-20, but back raced the Lady Hounds in a huge way. With Young serving, the visitors scored the final six points of the set to pull off an improbable 26-24 win and even the match at one apiece.

Any momentum that Manchester gained from their second set win disappeared quickly as the Lady Jays dominated the third, taking a commanding 11-1 lead behind the serves of Marlee Flowers and some strong play at the net from Lexi Tucker. The Lady Hounds got a trio of service points from Ellianna Applegate, but that did little to slow down the home side. The Lady Jays got 12 of the set’s next 15 points and a Hutchinson kill capped off a 25-9 victory and a two sets to one lead.

The fourth set was tight early until the Lady Jays went on another run, this time of 7-0, to lead 11-6. Manchester pulled back to within 14-12 but could never overtake their worthy opponent. As the set wound down, Ripley got kills from Polley and Hutchinson, and the latter’s kill was the final point to close out the match with a 25-18 fourth set triumph.

The win was the fifth of the season for the Lady Jays, who have already eclipsed their win total of the 2022 campaign. (They added another win over Georgetown later in the week.)

“Tonight was a little closer than I hoped it would be but it was a good match for us,” Ripley first-year head coach Kim Cooper said in her postgame radio interview. “We’ll take the wins any time we can get them I like for our girls to be aggressive and I think some people underestimate our hitters. They’re buying into my offensive game and we’re just trying to wear the other team down. Our girls knew that Manchester was struggling a little bit and it just goes to show that you can’t take anyone for granted.”

At press time, the Lady Hounds stood at 0-7 but had two matches slated early in the week, at Western Latham on Monday, September 11 in non-conference play, then a home SHAC match on the following night with the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs.